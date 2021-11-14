Head-To-Head Review: UP Fintech (TIGR) and The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UP Fintech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million $16.07 million 91.76 UP Fintech Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 10.39

UP Fintech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 UP Fintech Competitors 508 2248 2293 71 2.38

UP Fintech currently has a consensus price target of $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 217.53%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 8.39%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% UP Fintech Competitors 28.87% 16.85% 6.08%

Summary

UP Fintech competitors beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.