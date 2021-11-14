Head to Head Review: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Manning & Napier pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manning & Napier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GCM Grosvenor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Manning & Napier and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.17 $10.00 million $1.07 7.53 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.20 $4.05 million ($0.54) -22.15

Manning & Napier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manning & Napier and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manning & Napier and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier 16.11% 34.45% 17.72% GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -191.66% 17.70%

Risk and Volatility

Manning & Napier has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manning & Napier beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

