Head to Head Review: Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) & Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bergio International and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bergio International -51.43% -209.72% -46.15% Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bergio International and Brilliant Earth Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bergio International $580,000.00 6.47 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brilliant Earth Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bergio International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bergio International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bergio International and Brilliant Earth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $16.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Bergio International.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Bergio International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc. engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

