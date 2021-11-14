Head to Head Comparison: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) vs. Apria (NYSE:APR)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Signify Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Signify Health and Apria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 4 6 0 2.60 Apria 0 1 4 0 2.80

Signify Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.11, indicating a potential upside of 97.24%. Apria has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Apria.

Profitability

This table compares Signify Health and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health -2.23% 5.78% 3.10% Apria 6.46% -1,439.24% 10.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signify Health and Apria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 4.48 -$14.50 million N/A N/A Apria $1.11 billion 0.96 $46.14 million N/A N/A

Apria has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Summary

Apria beats Signify Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

About Apria

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.