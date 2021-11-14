Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

