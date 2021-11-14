Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.01. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 89,620 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 128.9% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,654 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.