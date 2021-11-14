Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

HBI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 4,643,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,473. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

