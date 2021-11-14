Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

