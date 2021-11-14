Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 300 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises 1.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

