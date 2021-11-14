Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

