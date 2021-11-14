Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $779,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,956 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in General Electric were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

