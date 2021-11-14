Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $47,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.