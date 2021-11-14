Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.44 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

