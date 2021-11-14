Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213,308 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $103.80 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

