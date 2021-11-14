GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.