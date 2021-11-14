Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

