Grin Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $36.17 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,677.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.95 or 0.07099788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00399230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.33 or 0.01033854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00086216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00419482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00274697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00265961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,975,500 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

