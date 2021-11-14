Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,741. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $66.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

