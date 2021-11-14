Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

