Gravity Finance One Day Volume Reaches $74,262.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $74,262.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

