Graviton Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $265,030.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

