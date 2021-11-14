GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.21.

GDRX stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

