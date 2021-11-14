GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $527,875.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Babak Azad sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $306,825.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

