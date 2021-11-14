Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Generation Bio worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.85.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.