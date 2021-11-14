Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,757 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,757 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of M/I Homes worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

