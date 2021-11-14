Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 27,449 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.