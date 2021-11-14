Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.84 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

