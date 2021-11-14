Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $143.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $142.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $111.15 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

