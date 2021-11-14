Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 265,801 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $13,248,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

