Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

GMRE stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

