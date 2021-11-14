Glenn A. Sampson Sells 2,460 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $66,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

