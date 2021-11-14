Glen Griffiths Sells 17,333 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.