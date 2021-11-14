Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $85,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

GILD stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

