Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

GGB opened at $4.63 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

