Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Radiant Logistics worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 452,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.