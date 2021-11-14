Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.