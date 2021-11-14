Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of FS Bancorp worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $409,764. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

