Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 570.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $20.01 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.