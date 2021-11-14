Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of NewAge worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NBEV stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NewAge Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

