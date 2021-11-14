Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,808 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of 921.33 and a beta of 1.24. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

