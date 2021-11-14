Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $135.92 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

