General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 281.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 993,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

