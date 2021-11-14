General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.59.

NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

