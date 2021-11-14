GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GCMG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $7,918,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

