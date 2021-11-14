Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GANX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GANX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gain Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gain Therapeutics worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

