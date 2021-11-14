Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GANX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GANX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.
