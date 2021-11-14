FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

