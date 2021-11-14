FY2021 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VZIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

VZIO stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,302 shares of company stock worth $19,818,938 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in VIZIO by 19.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

