FY2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($4.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.15). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

