FY2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Raised by Analyst

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $20.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

