FY2021 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Lowered by Cormark (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for kneat.com in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of kneat.com in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of kneat.com stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.49. The company has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

